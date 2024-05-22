Lord Heseltine has said the upcoming general election will be the most “dishonest” of his lifetime in an impassioned speech given to the European Movement in the UK.

Rishi Sunak fired the starting gun for a July 4th contest today, saying Sir Keir Starmer could not be trusted to lead the country through “uncertain” times.

The Prime Minister made the economy and combating the global security threats facing the UK the key elements of his pitch to the nation as he announced the election date.

In response, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told voters: “Together we can stop the chaos, we can turn the page, we can start to rebuild Britain.”

But speaking at a European Movement event, Lord Heseltine said neither candidate will have the answers for Britain – because they will both avoid the real solutions to the problems currently facing the country.

Watch the clip in full below:

“This is going to be the most dishonest general election of my lifetime.” pic.twitter.com/9L1kDs1TrO — European Movement UK (@euromove) May 22, 2024

