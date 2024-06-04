Lord Heseltine has said the return of Nigel Farage means Brexit can no longer be ignored in the General Election.

After Boris Johnson campaigned almost solely on the UK’s split with the European Union in 2019, the 2024 contest has been almost totally devoid of the issue as the major parties tread with caution.

But with the return of Farage to the British political fray, Lord Heseltine has cautioned that the issue can no longer be ignored.

Speaking ahead of the first televised debate, he said: “At nine o’clock this evening the two main party leaders will go head-to-head on ITV. On the issue that is of paramount importance to our country – our relations with Europe – there has been a conspiracy of silence.

“As I have said before, I believe that this makes the campaigns the most dishonest of modern times.

“However, the reemergence of Nigel Farage blows apart the conspiracy of silence. Brexit is back in dramatic fashion. The issues can now no longer be avoided, and must be challenged head on.

“You cannot have a serious discussion about our defence, economy, environment and much else without close relations with our near neighbours. We must say so.

“The UKIP and Reform agendas contaminated political discourse about Europe with racist undertones. We must call it out. We must show the world how to beat destructive populist argumentation, not avoid it.

“Now is the time to address the mess we are in, reject the narratives of division, and show how to confidently rebuild our futures with constructive, inclusive political visions.”

Related: Britain’s biggest police force heading for lowest staffing level in a decade