Lord Heseltine has described the UK leaving the EU as “an act of self-annihilation” in an interview with European Movement chair, Dr Mike Galsworthy.

This week marked the 75th anniversary of the formation of European Movement UK, which came into existence on 16th of February 1949, in the shadow of World War II.

Set up by Winston Churchill with the aim of promoting peace and unity among European countries, more than 800 delegates from across Europe gathered when the organisation first met.

Now, on its 75th anniversary, its president Lord Heseltine has said it is more important than ever.

Speaking to the organisation’s current Chair, Dr Mike Galsworthy, he said: “We are important historically, as a voice for some of the smaller countries.

“As someone who has standards which are often admired across Europe, and I think [the founders would] just regard it as an act of self-annihilation.

“The audience is there, because the younger generation know they have been deceived.

“They have been excluded in a way they don’t want to be excluded. And as they become increasingly vocal and numerous in the democratic process, they will want change back.

“We need to be at the centre of one of the great power blocs, not excluded from it, because that is where our future lies, and just as important, the future of mankind.”

