The London Assembly has been forced to adjourn after Sadiq Khan was heckled and an item was thrown from the public gallery.

According to reports, a letter was thrown by a man wearing a surgical mask in the audience, who shouted at the mayor:

“Can you answer the question please Sadiq?”

A security guard was called into the room to remove the item and escort the man out, before the meeting adjourned for five minutes.

The London Assembly meeting saw Khan defend his record in office, saying he is “immensely proud” of his achievements.

He was also forced to defend his controversial Ulez policy, which has faced criticism from people across London after it was expanded earlier this year.

The London Mayor has claimed Ulez will bring cleaner air to five million more people and stressed the significance of expanding the scrappage scheme.

He has previously said that, while there “isn’t enough data” in relation to air quality, “we do know that after one month there are fewer non-compliant vehicles, who are the most polluting.

“We do know there are more compliant vehicles, and that leads to a conclusion that there is cleaner air across London.”

🚨 BREAKING



The London Assembly have had to adjourn after heckling at Sadiq Khan, and someone throwing something at an Assembly Member https://t.co/9wsLvY8ZQ5 pic.twitter.com/ICukklr0Ib — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) November 16, 2023

Related: Cleverly clashes with Amol Rajan over Rwanda policy during interview