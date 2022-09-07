Prime minister Liz Truss has rewarded those who supported her campaign and close allies with the top Cabinet jobs.

For the first time, there are no white men in any of the four most senior positions of the UK government.

Therese Coffey has been appointed health secretary, while Kwasi Kwarteng is the new chancellor, James Cleverly is the foreign secretary and Suella Braverman is home secretary.

Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel both resigned their positions, and Sir Iain Duncan Smith turned down a job offer.

Former PM Theresa May even took the opportunity to point out that all three British female prime ministers have been Conservative in the Commons today.

But people have been quick to point out that Truss’s top team is less diverse in other ways.

LBC Westminster editor Ben Kentish revealed that of the 28 Cabinet members, 23 were privately educated compared to just five people who went to a comprehensive school.

That translates to 82 per cent versus a national average of six per cent, which is pretty shocking to say the least.

New Cabinet break-down by schooling:



Comprehensive: 5

Grammar: 3

Private: 23 — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) September 7, 2022

