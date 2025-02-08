Just to be clear, this person really was our Prime Minister – even if it was only for the briefest time. Liz Truss has gone full tin-foil hat this weekend, blaming the rise of paper straws for the humiliating defeat inflicted upon the Conservatives at the 2024 Election.

ALSO READ: Tory staffers have blunt response to Badenoch’s campaigning drive

War on paper straws kicks-off in America

Her latest bizarre claim comes after President Donald Trump announced that his administration would bring an end to the roll-out of environmentally friend paper straws, and would instead ‘go back to plastic’. An executive order will be signed next week.

I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!



Donald Trump Truth Social Post 10:12 AM EST 02/07/25 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 7, 2025

Liz Truss has a new bogeyman to blame for 2024 Election defeat

Great to see they’ve got their priorities sorted, anyway. It has been a whirlwind two weeks since Trump took office, but he risks being upstaged by the presence of Elon Musk – whose drive to cut government expenditure is creating a wave of controversy.

One person, however, still hanging on Donald Trump’s every word is Liz Truss. The 49-day PM has been spending a lot of time in the US recently, and has been cheerleading the Republican leader ever since he returned to the campaign trail.

His latest diatribe against paper straws resonated with the former MP, who took to social media to announce her backing for the policy. However, few could have predicted the leap she decided to make here:

“I tried to stop the ludicrous British government plastic straw ban back in 2018. These lefty policies resulted in the Conservatives getting trounced in 2024. Good for Donald Trump – he is standing up for common sense.” | Liz Truss

MPs, celebrities left aghast by latest Liz Truss claim

The reactions online have ranged from despairing to comical. Labour MP Chris Bryant said that Liz Truss has ‘firmly and totally’ lost the plot. Even Armando Iannucci, creator of the political satire The Thick Of It, considered the post beyond parody…