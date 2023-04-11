Liz Truss is projected to comfortably retain her seat at the next election – despite her disastrous 44-day stint as prime minister.

The South West Norfolk MP resigned from the top job last October after her tax-slashing mini budget caused chaos in Britain’s financial markets.

Her former chief speech writer has since said that she took a “Spinal Tap approach” to government, demanding the volume was “turned up to 11” regardless of the consequences.

The ex-PM lasted just six weeks in No10, making her the UK’s shortest-serving premier in history.

But she’s determined to see through another term as an MP.

And according to the latest election projections, she could safely win the seat in 2024, when the next general election is due to take place.

Truss is on track to hold South West Norfolk with 52.9 per cent of the vote ahead of Labour on 32.1 per cent.

She received 69 per cent of the vote in 2019 and 63 per cent in the election before that.

The seat was last in Labour hands in 1959.

Related: New analysis shows projected 0.08% from UK-Asia trade deal could be an overestimate