Liz Truss has been criticised for ducking an interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson.

The top political hack interviewed Rishi Sunak on Wednesday night – but revealed that Truss had not agreed to subject herself to the same scrutiny.

At the end of the broadcast with Sunak, Robinson said: “So far, she hasn’t been able to find a time or a date to do it. The invitation, of course, remains open. We’re told she’s still considering it.”

It isn’t the first interview Truss has dodged. Earlier in the campaign, she skipped an interview with broadcaster Andrew Neil – despite Sunak turning up and answering questions.

Unsurprisingly, the Tory leadership frontrunner was derided for her reluctance to turn up.

First Liz for Leader Truss bottled doing an interview with Andrew Neil, now she’s bottling doing one with Nick Robinson. She hasn’t got what it takes to be Prime Minister and almost everyone knows it. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 10, 2022

Whatever you think of @RishiSunak he's submitted himself to lengthy forensic interviews by @afneil and @bbcnickrobinson – unlike his opponent. Can you imagine Mrs Thatcher who faced Brian Walden and Robin Day being as frit of such an encounter as her admirer @trussliz appears? — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) August 10, 2022

What is she doing on GB news? Yet she won't do the BBC with Nick Robinson. Tells me a lot about what we have to look forward to. https://t.co/HvHQH74Kp3 — Jan Whaley (@janwh_54) August 10, 2022

It appears that our likely next PM is not only refusing an interview with Andrew Neil, but Nick Robinson too. Bodes well for the challenges ahead. — Keith Geddes (@KeithGeddes) August 10, 2022

It comes as Truss has hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, after previously taking a hard stance on “handouts”.

Her opponent, Rishi Sunak, meanwhile told the BBC that the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help struggling households, and pitched himself as the more realistic candidate to be the next premier.

With analysts predicting average annual household energy bills could top £4,200 in January, the cost-of-living issue continues to dominate the exchanges in the battle to succeed Boris Johnson.

The two contenders are set to face further questions from Conservative party members at a hustings in Cheltenham on Thursday evening.

