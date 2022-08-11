Liz Truss has been criticised for ducking an interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson.
The top political hack interviewed Rishi Sunak on Wednesday night – but revealed that Truss had not agreed to subject herself to the same scrutiny.
At the end of the broadcast with Sunak, Robinson said: “So far, she hasn’t been able to find a time or a date to do it. The invitation, of course, remains open. We’re told she’s still considering it.”
It isn’t the first interview Truss has dodged. Earlier in the campaign, she skipped an interview with broadcaster Andrew Neil – despite Sunak turning up and answering questions.
Unsurprisingly, the Tory leadership frontrunner was derided for her reluctance to turn up.
It comes as Truss has hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, after previously taking a hard stance on “handouts”.
Her opponent, Rishi Sunak, meanwhile told the BBC that the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help struggling households, and pitched himself as the more realistic candidate to be the next premier.
With analysts predicting average annual household energy bills could top £4,200 in January, the cost-of-living issue continues to dominate the exchanges in the battle to succeed Boris Johnson.
The two contenders are set to face further questions from Conservative party members at a hustings in Cheltenham on Thursday evening.
