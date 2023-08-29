Campaigning is set to heat up in Mid Bedfordshire, as both Labour and the Liberal Democrats bid to take Nadine Dorries’ former seat after she quit the Commons.

The former culture secretary finally handed in her resignation over the weekend and is expected to leave her parliamentary seat on Tuesday, after notifying the Chancellor of her intention to do so on Saturday.

Jeremy Hunt has now triggered her exit from the House of Commons under the archaic process of appointing her to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern.

This will mean a motion called a “writ” can be moved when Parliament returns on September 4, giving between 21 and 27 working days for a by-election to be held in Mid Bedfordshire.

Labour and the Lib Dems are already campaigning for the seat, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing the prospect of another difficult electoral test in a nominally safe constituency.

According to the bookies, Emma Holland-Lindsay is 4/7 to win the by-election, while Labour’s candidate Alistair Strathern 3/1 to take it and the Tories priced at 10/3.

William Kedjanyi, Political betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “Following Nadine Dorries’ resignation process finally reaching its conclusion last week, we make the Liberal Democrats the firm favourites to claim the Mid Bedfordshire seat from the Conservative Party.

“Lib Dem candidate Emma Holland-Lindsay is forecasted to amass the most votes when constituents go to the polls and is 4/7 with us to assume the seat, in what would be another blow to Rishi Sunak’s ever-decreasing majority.

“Should the Lib Dems fumble the bag, Labour candidate Alistair Strathern (3/1) will be waiting in the wings, whilst the Tories are 10/3 to retain their seat.

“Meanwhile, Independent councillor Gareth Mackey has been notably supported since announcing his intention to stand for the constituency, and is available at 16/1 to cause an upset to the leading three parties.”

