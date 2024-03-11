Lee Anderson appeared to question his own integrity as he defected to Reform UK, saying politicians can be “about as trustworthy as journalists in what they say and do”.

The former deputy Tory Party chairman announced his switch to the right-wing populist party at a press conference alongside Reform UK leader Richard Tice in London on Monday.

As recently as January, Anderson had branded Mr Tice a “poundshop Nigel Farage” and said Reform was “not a proper political party”.

Asked what has changed, Anderson said: “There’s not been a turning point. We all know that sometimes politicians are about as trustworthy as journalists in what they say and do.

“But it’s been a gradual journey, and I think there’s been several tipping points over the past few months. Like I said in my speech, I’ve had to do a lot of soul-searching about where I am, what I’m doing.

Beth Rigby; You were Labour, Tory & now you've defected to reform UK… this is all about attention seeking..



Lee Anderson: Country , constituency & then party… next question



Beth Rigby: He hasn't answered my question pic.twitter.com/eOF7ewyzwk — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 11, 2024

“And when I find myself suspended for speaking my mind – and, by the way, speaking up on behalf of millions of people up and down the country who agree with me – that for me is unpalatable. It’s a shocker, if I’m honest.

“I cannot be a part of an organisation which stifles free speech, and many of my colleagues in that place, in the Conservative Party, do back me on this privately.”

Anderson added: “People will say that I’ve took a gamble. And I’m prepared to gamble on myself as I know from my mailbag how many people in this country support Reform UK and what they have to say. And, like millions of people up and down the country, all I want is my country back.”

Reform is ‘not the answer’

In January of this year, Anderson publically told GB News that Reform UK is “not the answer” as he warned about the party handing the keys to Number 10 to the Labour Party.

Recent polling has put his new party within five points of the Conservatives, allowing Sir Keir Starmer to open up a commanding lead in poll position.

Lee Anderson ‘Reform is not the answer’



What changed? Oh I know. You were suspended.



pic.twitter.com/Hg593ZHTMb — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) March 11, 2024

Lee Anderson(January 2024): Vote for Reform UK & you'll get a Labour government. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BV3pR0eF75 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 11, 2024

Richard Tice

He has also had some choice things to say about Richard Tice, too.

At the start of the year, he described Tice as a “pound shop Farage”, adding that he is Reform’s answer to Diane Abbott.

Lee Anderson on Richard Tice in January 2024 pic.twitter.com/8cMAoKzSSb — Jim Pickard 🐋 (@PickardJE) March 11, 2024

Looks like the pair have since made amends, in spite of this:

Richard Tice in November 2023 slating Lee Anderson for being a scam man



Now he’s taken him into the reform party with open arms



Principled people right…pic.twitter.com/DV49mf80cU — kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) March 11, 2024

