Lee Anderson’s recollection of his day out in Skegness has been compared to what most eight-year-olds would write when they return to school after the summer holidays.

The Reform UK MP spent the day on the Lincolnshire coast with his good pals Graham, Craig and local MP Richard Tice where they drank pints and had “a lot of fun on the dodgems”.

In the evening, they ate fish and chips before watching their friend Jim Davidson perform at the Embassy Theatre.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anderson conveyed how much he enjoyed his brief foray to the coast in a recount that has been compared to a primary school essay by people on the platform.

Responding to Michael Glasper’s tweet, one person asked: “Why does it read like a child was ordered to write an essay about what they did on their holidays?”, while another added: “It is like something that has been written by an 8 year old.”

A third person questioned whether the tweet was real, while a fourth said: “It’s just a nice upbeat message to all of his friends and followers going through an accelerated court process at the moment.”

