Filming is officially underway on the Gavin and Stacey finale.

Back in May, in was announced that series creators and stars Ruth Jones and James Corden had written the last ever episode of the much-loved sitcom.

This will air on Christmas Day this year on BBC One, five years after the last episode, which ended on quite the cliffhanger.

Since the confirmation that the show would be returning and the script has been written, there have been signs that production is getting underway.

Some of the stars Gavin & Stacey have been spotted in Cardiff, while road closures were also announced across Barry and Dinas Powys for filming to take place in September.

And now, it’s official: filming has started on the final ever Gavin and Stacey episode.

A post on the BBC’s Instagram account showed a clapperboard from the first day of filming for the Christmas special.

The caption reads: “Oh. My. Christ. “The final episode of Gavin & Stacey started filming today. Truth be told, we’re a little bit excited.”

Earlier in the day, Corden, who plays Smithy in the series, shared a picture of his character’s iconic van.

He captioned the post: “Day 1. Here we go x.”

Over the weekend, Rob Brydon had shared a picture of himself and Jones.

Anticipation is huge for the final ever Gavin & Stacey episode, and fans are desperate to know what’s going to happen.

Back in June, Jones joked with Brydon that she was “leaking spoilers” to fans asking about what will happen.

Gavin & Stacey ran for three series from 2007 to 2010, during which time it became one of the most of the BBC’s most popular shows.

Having initially been broadcast on BBC Three, the show was shifted to BBC One as its popularity soared, and it aired its first Christmas special in 2009.

Created and written by Corden and Jones, the pair starred in the series alongside Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as the titular characters. The ensemble cast also included Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Julia Davis.

The Christmas special is scheduled to air on BBC One on December 25. It will also be available to watch on iPlayer.

