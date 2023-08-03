Led by Donkeys has broadcast the story of Michelle Mone across Westminster.

The Tory peer – who has taken a leave of absence from the Lords following allegations linking her to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) – has been desperately trying to clean her image after reports emerged that she may have profited handsomely from the firm winning contracts worth more than £200 million during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Guardian investigation suggests Baroness Mone could have ended up with nearly £30 million of taxpayers’ money in her bank account thanks to crony contracts received to supply PPE – a lot of which was deemed unusable.

The Lords’ standards watchdog is investigating Lady Mone over her alleged involvement in procuring contracts for PPE Medpro, although this has been paused while the matter is under investigation by the police.

Lady Mone has consistently denied any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers have previously said she is “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”.

This Led by Donkeys film tells her story:

Once upon a time there was a Tory peer called Michelle Mone…



A bedtime story to make your hair curl.



Bravo for telling it @LedbyDonkey



pic.twitter.com/ZyzmfdckuE — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) August 3, 2023

Related: Greenpeace drape Rishi Sunak’s mansion in oily-black fabric in protest against new drilling licenses