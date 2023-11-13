David Cameron made a dramatic return to frontline politics as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tried to reset his government before the general election expected next year.

The former prime minister has become Foreign Secretary, with a seat in the Lords, as Mr Sunak risked a row with the Tory right after sacking controversial home secretary Suella Braverman.

Lord Cameron said he wanted to be “part of the strongest possible team” that “can be presented to the country when the general election is held”.

But judging by leaked WhatsApps from Conservative MPs, his appointment has not gone down well.

Sky News reporter Sophy Ridge read out a message suggesting his new colleagues find him “completely gutless”.

“He’s an unelected Foreign Secretary appointed by an unelected Prime Minister.”

Looks like the party might actually be aligned with the electorate for once!

Leaked WhatsApp from a Conservative MP group:



"David Cameron is an unelected Foreign Secretary appointed by an unelected Prime Minister" pic.twitter.com/Xp8lqmTCqJ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 13, 2023

Related: Cameron to avoid regular questioning by MPs as Foreign Secretary