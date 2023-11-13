Creams, the popular chain specialising in desserts, has come up with a Black Friday deal which seems almost too good to be true, but actually is true – a 100% discount on gelato. Yes, you heard that right. On Friday 24th November, between the hours of noon and 7pm, Creams will give away free scoops of gelato, in any of its 24 flavours, across stores nationwide in its Great Gelato Giveaway. The chain has more than 40 stores across London, from Brixton to Woolwich to King’s Cross.

Creams predict that over 100,000 scoops will be given away on Black Friday, and all people have to do is go to one of the stores and pick their preferred hand crafted gelato or sorbet. Flavours range from Coconut and Coffee; Salted Caramel to Speculoos, and Banoffee to Bubblegum, and even vegan options such as Blood Orange, Forest Fruit and Chocolate Absolute.

With a host of Black Friday bargains being promoted at the moment, this seems one of the most appealing and strainght forward we have come across and a proper bit of fun. I’m going to try it for sure….

Details on the locations of Creams restaurants can be found at Our Stores – Creams Cafe | The UKs Favourite Dessert Parlour.

