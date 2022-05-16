The latest subsidised price list from Parliament’s bars and restaurants show MPs are still knocking back some of the cheapest pints in London – despite prices rising for the first time since 2019.

A Freedom of Information Request submitted by the Mirror shows politicians are tucking into bargain bacon sandwiches and cheap-as-chips drinks as many of their constituents turn to foodbanks amid the cost-of-living crisis.

In Parliament’s bars and restaurants, a coffee costs 69p, a bacon sandwich £1.70, smoked salmon £2.96, and a pint of lager is £3.56.

Prices rose 3.4 per cent in April for the first time since 2019, but it still left MPs with vastly reduced food bills, just as their pay rose by 2.7 per cent to £84,144.

The 2020/21 records show catering services made a £9.1 million loss, to be met by the taxpayer.

A House of Commons spokesman blamed the pandemic for 2020/21 losses in Parliament’s catering services.

He said: “Some catering outlets were closed and fewer staff and visitors were on the estate, resulting in lower sales.”

Richard Lloyd, chairman of Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, said: “It is right that MPs are paid fairly.”

But one constituent, Ian Lane, 78, said: “It’s alright for him getting subsidised food and drink. In the real world, people are struggling.”

