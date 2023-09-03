He’s perhaps one of the most controversial MPs in a very competitive field. Hated or adored, Lee Anderson is certainly never ignored – but it does seem as if the constituents of Ashfield will seek someone different to represent them at the next General Election.

Lee Anderson facing uncertain political future

Mr. Anderson has enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks of the Conservative Party since 2019. Part of the ‘Red Wall’ uptake, the man also known as ’30p Lee’ was recently made the Deputy Chair for the Tories. However, his new role hasn’t reined him in one bit.

The firebrand politician was recently embroiled in a war over his words, after he was quoted telling migrants that they should ‘f*** off back to France’ if they were unhappy with living arrangements on board the Bibby Stockholm. It was later confirmed that legionella was present in the waters offshore.

It’s not the first time he’s hit the headlines, and it won’t be the last. Even his 30p moniker emerged following a blazing row about the use of foodbanks. Anderson suggested people should try harder to spend less on their shopping, presenting cheaper alternatives instead.

Latest polls suggest 30p Lee will be voted out as an MP

It didn’t go down too well. Indeed, Lee’s style of communication – once seen as a strength – could ultimately cost him his seat as an MP. New data released by UK Polling Report shows that the top Tory is on course for a real humbling next year.

Support for Lee Anderson is expected to collapse by more than 15%. Meanwhile, a surge for Labour is likely to capitalise on the situation, turning Ashfield red once more. The Reform Party is predicted to poll at around 10% here, which is higher than the national average.

So, a major adjustment could be on the cards for Anderson. Luckily, given that he knows so much about budgeting, he’ll be well-placed to manage any sort of financial transition. Here’s what the polling data says, as of Sunday 3 September.