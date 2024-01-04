The Labour Party has launched a petition demanding a general election after Rishi Sunak downplayed the prospects of going to the polls in the spring.

The Prime Minister revealed on Thursday that it is his “working assumption” that he would trigger the vote for the “second half of this year”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused him of “dithering and delaying” while the Liberal Democrats claimed Mr Sunak had “bottled it” amid dire polling for the Tories.

A petition has been set up demanding a general election now, which can be found below:

Rishi’s bottled it.



We say bring it on.



Britain needs a general election now. Agree? Sign the petition.https://t.co/WVvNN0hmch — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) January 4, 2024

Sunak set out his expectations for a later election after Labour started claiming that a spring vote is the “worst kept secret in Parliament” in a possible ploy to tee up the squatting allegations.

In his speech, Sir Keir pleaded with voters to hang on to the “flickering hope in your heart that things can be better” amid the “understandable despair of a downtrodden country”.

He indicated that if he won the election he would wait to grow the economy before fulfilling a desire to cut taxes on working people, in a dividing line with the Tories.

