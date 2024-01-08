Labour are heavily fancied with William Hill to claim two seats from Tory control by winning both upcoming by-elections in the Kingswood and Wellingborough constituencies.

The bookmaker make Labour just a 1/12 shot to win Kingswood, after the resignation of Conservative MP Chris Skidmore last Friday, with the Conservatives 6/1 to hold the seat.

Meanwhile, Labour are priced at 1/7 to win Wellingborough for the first time since the early 2000s, with the Conservatives a 4/1 chance, followed by a big gap to Reform UK at 50/1.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Following more Tory party turmoil, there’s a strong chance Labour could gain further ground on their rivals by picking up two seats in the upcoming Kingswood and Wellingborough by-elections, and we make them very short odds of doing so at 1/12 and 1/7 respectively.

“It’s clear the Tories have a real fight on their hands on both fronts and, while it isn’t out of the question they retain both seats, they are considerably longer prices than Labour at 6/1 to win Kingswood and 4/1 Wellingborough.”

Kingswood By-election odds

Labour 1/12 Conservatives 6/1 Liberal Democrats 33/1 Greens 250/1

Wellingborough By-election odds

Labour 1/7 Conservatives 4/1 Reform UK 50/1 Liberal Democrats 100/1 Greens 250/1

Related: Sunak says Labour would drag country ‘back to square one’ in election-year pitch