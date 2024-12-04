Kemi Badenoch walked into another trap of her own making during Prime Minister’s Questions today (4/12).

The leader of the Conservative Party looked to score points against Sir Keir Starmer by bringing up Louise Haigh’s resignation, saying the public needs “conviction politicians, not politicians with convictions”.

But she conveniently forgot that her two predecessors, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, both unlawfully broke Covid restrictions during their time in office – and were both fined for being in breach of rules they brought in.

The howler comes after she tried to pin the Vauxhall decision to shut its Luton van factory, which puts 1,100 jobs at risk, on the prime minister for supporting the electric vehicle mandate.

But the PM hit back, saying: “I would remind the leader of the opposition that the EV mandates that are in issue in this particular case were actually introduced by the last government,” he noted, suggesting they came in under her watch.