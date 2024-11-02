Kemi Badenoch has been named the next leader of the Conservative Party after winning the leadership race.

The MP for North West Essex defeated Robert Jenrick in a ballot of Tory members having made it into the final two candidates.

Six candidates came forward for the role in July, including former foreign secretary James Cleverly and Priti Patel, but four were eliminated in a series of votes by the party’s MPs.

It comes almost four months after the Tories’ crushing general election defeat which triggered Rishi Sunak’s resignation.

Both Jenrick and Badenoch have pledged to bring extensive changes to the party after this summer’s election drubbing at the hands of Labour.

