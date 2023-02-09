Kemi Badenoch has called for people to be patient when it comes to the economic benefits of Brexit.

The newly appointed business and trade secretary gave interviews as she headed out to Mexico to try and secure a rare trade deal.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “What I can’t do is get in a time machine and go back into the EU and what I find frustrating is that we spend loads of time trying to relitigate Brexit rather than focus on solving new issues that are coming up.

“That is what I am here to do. I am not here to go back to 2017, 2019, and do that. We wasted so much time and I am not here to waste time, I am here to fix problems for business.

“Having a long discussion around ‘oh but it was better with this year and not that year and it has gone up and it has gone down’, it is the long term trend that I need to work towards rather than what happened this year, last year.

“I think that that is actually, it is what I would call a fake conversation, it is like asking people who just got married ‘where’s the baby, where’s the baby?’.

“Some things will take time and some things will happen quickly.”

