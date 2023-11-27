Kemi Badenoch comments suggest the UK government might be shifting its approach to Israel’s operation in Gaza.

The business secretary spoke to Kay Burley on Sky News and appeared to shift her tone towards the war, which has entered a fragile ceasefire.

The war has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack on October 7th.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, roughly two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The ceasefire, which began on Friday, was brokered by Qatar and Egypt and the United States. Israel has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, but has vowed to quickly resume its offensive once it ends.

Speaking to Burley, Badenoch said the British government “want to make sure that there’s not a case, at all, for there to be any scenario where Israel is under criticism for breaking international law”.

Watch the comments in full below:

#KayBurley: Are we starting to see a shift in the government's approach to Israel's operation in Gaza?



Kemi Badenoch: "We want to make sure that there's not a case, at all, for there to be any scenario where Israel is under criticism for breaking international law… " pic.twitter.com/3oG9I0OMFY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 27, 2023

