With Labour trying to pull-off the world’s most precarious balancing act by keeping both the US and the EU onside, Keir Starmer appears to have bagged quite the PR victory this week – after the President of the European Commission sang his praises.

Keir Starmer nominated by Time Magazine for ‘most influential’ list

Listed by Time Magazine as ‘one of the most influential people in the world’, Ursula von der Leyen penned the accompanying article. She highlighted the PM’s work as a human rights lawyer, and praised his ‘steadfast support’ for Ukraine.

“Throughout his career, he worked to safeguard the values of justice and democracy—even taking on Vladimir Putin’s government, representing the widow of murdered Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko. These principles have guided him [as Prime Minister]”

“Nowhere is this clearer than in his steadfast support for a sovereign and democratic Ukraine. Under his leadership, the U.K. has signed a 100-year partnership with the government in Kyiv and stepped up military aid.” | Ursula von der Leyen

EU president praises PM for ‘dedication, strong principles’

Keir Starmer is facing a bit of a backlash at home, following a tumultuous first nine months in power. However, he continues to curry favour with Donald Trump, amid reports that a UK-US trade deal could now be just weeks away.

Securing an agreement with the Trump Administration would provide a significant boost for Starmer, who is heading into the Local Elections with low favourability ratings. Labour are expected to lose a substantial number of council seats. But will the tide turn?

A set of diplomatic victories on the world stage seems like his best bet. And, alongside reported progress with the US on trade, von der Leyen also said that the EU and UK are building ‘new security architecture’ – a key component of Starmer’s reset with the EU.

“Both the EU and the UK recognise the need to take responsibility for the security of our continent. As we embark on building this new security architecture, I am glad to have someone with Keir Starmer’s dedication and strong principles as a partner.” | Ursula von der Leyen