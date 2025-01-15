Sir Keir Starmer tore into Liz Truss during Prime Minister’s Questions after the ex-PM sent him a cease and desist letter warning him to stop bad-mouthing her on the economy.

Truss, who spent 44 chaotic days in power before being booted out of Number 10, claimed that remarks leading up to the previous general elections are likely to “cause serious harm to her reputation” and claimed such comments were “false and defamatory”.

She also suggested that comments made by the current prime minister contributed to her losing her South West Norfolk seat.

Addressing the matter during PMQs today (15/1), Starmer said:

“I got a letter this week from a Tory voter in a Labour seat, I hope they don’t mind me saying who it was, it was Liz Truss.

“She was complaining that saying she crashed the economy was damaging her reputation.

“It was actually crashing the economy that damaged her reputation.

“All they’ve got is complaining, no defence for their sorry record, they don’t even acknowledge it.

“They’re like a blank piece of paper flowing hopelessly in the wind. No wonder the country put them in the bin.”

