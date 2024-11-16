The machines have turned against their creator, it seems. Despite riding the crest of a wave after helping to get Donald Trump elected, Elon Musk was uniquely humbled by his own AI platform ‘Grok’ this week – after it labelled him as ‘significant spreader of misinformation’.

Grok AI calls out its creator for ‘spreading conspiracies and misinformation’

Grok was designed by the tech billionaire and integrated on the Twitter/X platform. According to Mr. Musk, the AI function was designed to be a little more humorous than rivals such as ChatGPT, and Google’s Gemini function. In his image of humour, that is.

Well, he’ll be laughing on the other side of his face now. Twitter/X user Gary Koepnick spotted something rather comical when entering some prompts regarding the site’s owner. He asked Grok if Elon Musk had ‘spread information to billions of people’.

The response was a body-blow for the SpaceX and Tesla CEO…

“Elon Musk has been identified as one of the most significant spreaders of misinformation on X since he acquired the platform. Musk has made numerous posts that have been criticized for promoting or endorsing misinformation.”

“This is especially related to political events, elections, health issues like COVID-19, and conspiracy theories. His endorsements or interactions with content from controversial figures or accounts with a history of spreading misinformation also contribute to this perception.” | Grok

Elon Musk set to work with Donald Trump in drive for ‘government efficiency’

Though it’s a bad look for Elon, Grok did provide a disclaimer towards the end of its answer, noting that the definition of ‘misinformation’ can be subjective, and is often dependent on ‘ideological stances’ – the latter of which Musk has made clear in recent months.

He came out and endorsed Donald Trump following the failed assassination attempt earlier this year. Elon Musk then joined his campaign trail, and has since landed a plumb job in the next government. You know, because $250 billion in the bank isn’t enough…