On the BBC’s main politics show, Julia Hartley-Brewer flippantly dismissed climate issues as “the weather,” eliciting a furious internet response.
On Question Time, the host provoked dismay from her fellow panellists by dismissing a United Nations study on “climate disaster” and criticising environmental campaigners as “deeply immoral”.
Political satirist Armando Iannucci mocked the Talk TV host and Labour’s David Lammy put his head in his hands.
Her remarks came on the same day that the UN Environment Programme stated that the world, particularly richer carbon polluters, is “far behind” and is not doing nearly enough to meet any of the global targets for reducing future warming.
You can watch the exchange below:
Related links: David Lammy completely owns Julia Hartley-Brewer