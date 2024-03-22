Gogglebox star Josh Tapper is favoured with bookies to win a seat in the next General Election.

Tapper, who appeared on Gogglebox from 2013 to 2018, has been chosen by the Labour party as their parliamentary candidate to challenge the current Deputy PM, Oliver Dowden, for the Hertsmere seat in Hertfordshire.

Dowden has been the MP for Hertsmere since 2015 and won a comfortable majority of 21,000 in 2019.

Labour came in second in the constituency at the last election, winning around 11,000 votes compared to Dowden’s 32,000.

But if recent by-elections are anything to go by, that won’t be considered an insurmountable amount by Labour.

The Labour Party overturned a majority of more than 18,000 to win the Wellingborough seat off the Conservatives, while it made history by overcoming a 24,664 Tory majority in Nadine Dorries’s old seat of Mid Bedforshire.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “This was a very unexpected move from Labour, but Hertsmere has only ever been represented by a Conservative MP, so the decision to alter their approach can only be seen as a positive.

“Josh Tapper would be the first Labour candidate to win over the constituency and his odds of 5/2 to win the seat at the next General Election suggest that he has every chance of doing so.

“However, it does cost to stand for election and one harrowing event for candidates is receiving less than 5 per cent of the vote and in turn not getting their deposit back, something which doesn’t look an overwhelming concern for Tapper at 10/1.

“The bigger roles could well be in his plans, but look to be some way down the line with a charge for London Mayor at 33/1, while a shot at the Prime Minister position priced at 50/1.”

Josh Tapper odds

To win a seat at GE 5/2 To not get £500 deposit back 10/1 To run for London Mayor before end of 2030 33/1 To run for PM before end of 2030 50/1

