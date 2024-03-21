Former Gogglebox star Josh Tapper has been selected as the Labour candidate to take on Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden at the next election.

Josh Tapper, who appeared on the hit Channel 4 show alongside his family, has been confirmed as the Opposition party’s candidate for Hertsmere in Hertfordshire.

Dowden has been the MP for Hertsmere since 2015 and won a comfortable majority of 21,000 in 2019.

Labour came in second in the constituency at the last election, winning around 11,000 votes compared to Dowden’s 32,000.

But if recent by-elections are anything to go by, that won’t be considered an insurmountable amount by Labour.

The Labour Party overturned a majority of more than 18,000 to win the Wellingborough seat off the Conservatives, while it made history by overcoming a 24,664 Tory majority in Nadine Dorries’s old seat of Mid Bedforshire.

In a post on X, Tapper said he was “thrilled and honoured to have been selected”, adding: “The work to unseat the Deputy Prime Minister starts now.”

****JOSH TAPPER FOR HERTSMERE****



It is with great pleasure we announce

our candidate at the upcoming General Election.

@JoshDTapper has been selected to take on @OliverDowden later this year when Sunak finds the courage to call the election. #generalelectionnow pic.twitter.com/QhatVFhgwT — Hertsmere Labour (@HertsLabourUK) March 20, 2024

Tapper, 26, quit Gogglebox in 2017 after landing a job in the civil service.

He joined Labour when Sir Keir became leader, according to the Jewish News.

In 2022 Mr Tapper also stood for selection in the North London seat of Chipping Barnet.

He joins Blur drummer Dave Rowntree among the high-profile candidates hoping to turn their constituency seats red at the next election.

