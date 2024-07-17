Tensions threatened to spill over as Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway interviewed deputy prime minister Angela Rayner on Good Morning Britain this week – and not in the way you might expect.

Rayner did the media rounds to promote Labour’s “devolution revolution” which could see parts of the country given new powers as well as upping the ante in regions already represented by powerful local authorities.

Mayors and councils are expected to be handed more control over skills, energy, planning and transport, including bus routes and fares in the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

But one person who appears to be feeling increasingly disenfranchised is Richard Madeley, who was notably exasperated after he was talked over by his co-host Kate Garraway during an interview with Rayner.

'It's about making sure that all parts of the country have growth plans.'



Deputy Prime Minister @AngelaRayner will today pledge to kickstart a new devolution revolution to transfer more powers out of Westminster and into the hands of local people. pic.twitter.com/t0XVMQo3mT — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 16, 2024

The reactions to the clip have been quick to flood in on social media, with one person saying he was given a taste of his own medicine.

Oooo #Madeley didn’t like that did. A taste of his own medicine. He’s been butting in all morning and talking over her. Soon as she does it he doesn’t like it. Anyone else sensed tension with these two this morning #GMB pic.twitter.com/KQ5jF0uFwR — ⓒⓛⓐⓘⓡⓔⓟ (@PalmerC73) July 16, 2024

Others said Madeley’s face was “delightful”, and who are we to disagree?

Madeley’s face when Kate spoke over him was delightful 😂 — george (@StottGeorge) July 16, 2024

