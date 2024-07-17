Tensions threatened to spill over as Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway interviewed deputy prime minister Angela Rayner on Good Morning Britain this week – and not in the way you might expect.
Rayner did the media rounds to promote Labour’s “devolution revolution” which could see parts of the country given new powers as well as upping the ante in regions already represented by powerful local authorities.
Mayors and councils are expected to be handed more control over skills, energy, planning and transport, including bus routes and fares in the King’s Speech on Wednesday.
But one person who appears to be feeling increasingly disenfranchised is Richard Madeley, who was notably exasperated after he was talked over by his co-host Kate Garraway during an interview with Rayner.
The reactions to the clip have been quick to flood in on social media, with one person saying he was given a taste of his own medicine.
Others said Madeley’s face was “delightful”, and who are we to disagree?
Related: Johnson says Trump would help ‘protect democracy against aggression’