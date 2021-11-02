Joe Biden arrived in Scotland this week for the COP26 summit, bringing with him numerous cars, helicopters and a Boeing 747 plane.

The president of the United States took to the stage on the opening day of the conference yesterday and acknowledged that the US and other developed nations bear much of the responsibility for climate change.

“None of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we fail to seize this moment,” he declared as he sought to portray the enormous costs of limiting carbon emissions as a chance to create jobs by transitioning to renewable energy and electric vehicles.

But many people have pointed to his own journey to the country, which seems to be at odds with his campaigning speech.

President Biden arrived in Scotland in Air Force One – one of two specially modified Boeing 747-200s.

He will travel between Edinburgh and Glasgow by road in his car nicknamed The Beast, which forms part of a 20-vehicle presidential motorcade (reduced from 85 cars in Rome).

Nothing shouts "I care about carbon emissions" loader than Biden's 85 car motorcade in Rome:pic.twitter.com/sWSpqhb2Wo — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 30, 2021

As the motorcade drives along, a helicopter accompanies overhead, fitted with communications equipment, anti-missile defences and hardened hulls.

🚨 | NEW: This is Joe Biden’s motorcade



pic.twitter.com/ZM5F4ZSrnb — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) November 1, 2021

It has caused quite a stir on social media, with one person laying out his enormous contribution to fighting climate change:

Biden's contribution to fighting climate change.



– 85-car motorcade in Rome

– His own 244-horsepower car "the Beast"

– Each car generates 10x the normal amount CO2

– 10,000 mile return trip on Air Force One

– 2.2 million pounds of carbon total



They're taking the piss.#Cop26 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 30, 2021

