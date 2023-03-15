The duty charged on draught pints is to be frozen to help “the great British pub”, the Chancellor has announced.

While drinkers will see tax on other alcohol soar by 10.1 per cent in August in line with inflation after a freeze during the peak of the cost-of-living crisis, Jeremy Hunt set out a separate rule which will see the duty on draught pints in pubs drop to up to 11p lower than in supermarkets.

Hunt said: “My penultimate cost-of-living measure concerns one of our other most treasured community institutions, the great British pub.

“In December, I extended the alcohol duty freeze until August 1, after which duties will go up in line with inflation in the usual way.

“But today, I will do something that was not possible when we were in the EU and significantly increase the generosity of Draught Relief so that from August 1 the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets, a differential we will maintain as part of a new Brexit pubs guarantee.

Did he just say "Brexit pubs guarantee" #Budget2023 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 15, 2023

“Madam Deputy Speaker, British ale may be warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen.

“And even better, thanks to the Windsor Framework negotiated by my right honourable friend the Prime Minister, that change will now also apply to every pub in Northern Ireland.”

The speech got a pretty frothy reaction on social media, with several people pointing to the troubles many breweries and pubs have already endured due to Brexit.

The only Brexit pubs guarantee is their closure because Brexit has destroyed our economy.#Budget23 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 15, 2023

The phrase ‘Brexit pubs guarantee’ sums up the entire project.



It’s patronisingly dishonest. It’s being said as a result of needing to fix something we’ve broken. It doesn’t mean anything. — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) March 15, 2023

Hunt announces a "Brexit Pubs Guarantee" with the sentence "British ale is warm, but duty is frozen."



In case you were thinking this would be a serious budget. ~AA #Budget2023 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 15, 2023

Jeremy Hunt has the temerity to name a freeze on alcohol duty for pubs a 'Brexit pubs guarantee'.



Great, but who will pull the pints now that the bar staff has gone home to the continent?



These clowns? pic.twitter.com/e3X9lKtpum — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) March 15, 2023

"British ale is warm, but our Tory hearts are frozen"#Budget2023

*Brexit Pubs Guarantee* pic.twitter.com/bzVIAHN0AM — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 15, 2023

