Jim Davidson has waded in on the BBC’s Gary Lineker saga, calling for the news corporation to be scrapped in favour of GB News after the Match of the Day presenter was reinstated with an apology.

A number of right-wingers have hit out at the Beeb in the wake of the Lineker affair which saw football pundits, commentators and even Premier League footballers snub the broadcaster in solidarity.

Jacob Rees-Mogg called for the license fee to be scrapped because forgetful women ‘don’t remember to pay it’, while Jonathan Gullis even went as far as accusing Lineker of calling northerners “racist bigots” and “Nazis”, much to the presenter’s chagrin.

Speaking to GB News presenter Dan Wootton, Jim Davidson had a few thoughts of his own.

'What does the BBC stand for? Bring back Corbyn, bring back communism…and we have to pay for it whether we like it or not. Let's scrap it, let's watch GB News all day long.'



Former BBC presenter Jim Davidson says the BBC 'have lost the public.' pic.twitter.com/xgiKCzVwoo — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 15, 2023

