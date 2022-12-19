Jeremy Corbyn has confronted Labour’s 2019 election defeat in a blistering interview.
The Islington North MP appeared on LBC as the cost-of-living crisis continues to cause misery for millions across the country.
In 2019, Labour lost to the Conservatives by one of the biggest margins in history by seat count.
But Corbyn did win more votes than Tony Blair did in his 2005 victory.
Defending his manifesto three years ago, Corbyn said: “I put forward an economic strategy that would’ve transformed the lives of many people who are now under unbelievable stress.”
Watch the interview in full below:
Related: Gary Neville’s ‘anti-Tory tirade’ live on ITV infuriates Lee Anderson