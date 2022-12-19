‘I put forward an economic strategy that would’ve transformed the lives of many people who are now under unbelievable stress.’ Former Labour leader @JeremyCorbyn sets the record straight on his 2019 defeat as he says Labour must raise the taxes of the richest. @MattFrei pic.twitter.com/pjJK4sZm4m

Defending his manifesto three years ago, Corbyn said: “I put forward an economic strategy that would’ve transformed the lives of many people who are now under unbelievable stress.”

But Corbyn did win more votes than Tony Blair did in his 2005 victory.

In 2019, Labour lost to the Conservatives by one of the biggest margins in history by seat count.

The Islington North MP appeared on LBC as the cost-of-living crisis continues to cause misery for millions across the country.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .