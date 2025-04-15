JD Vance‘s incompetency was on show for all to see as he managed to break a national championship trophy on live television.

The vice-president was with the Ohio State American football team at the White House after the college side won the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy.

However, when Vance attempted to lift the huge cup, it broke in two, with the base of the trophy falling onto the ground.

As the crowd gasped – and a few of the players laughed – Vance fumbled around trying to put the trophy back together, before eventually lifting it with the help of star Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

The CFP National Championship Trophy falls apart as VP JD Vance tries to hold it aloft at the White House. pic.twitter.com/XYmZRnCsK0 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 14, 2025

The clip unsurprisingly has gone viral online, with many mocking the vic-president for his latest gaff.

One person said: “JD Vance dropping the National Championship trophy — while literally one person claps — is the ultimate metaphor for the current state of affairs in America.”

JD Vance dropping the National Championship trophy — while literally one person claps — is the ultimate metaphor for the current state of affairs in America. pic.twitter.com/6gFPt5lHe3 — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) April 14, 2025

Another said: “JD Vance can’t even lift a trophy correctly, let alone run a country.”

Someone else said the moment was a “perfect metaphor for the Trump administration,” whilst a fourth simply labelled him an “embarrassment.”

JD Vance trying hold up the trophy of The Ohio State championship football team didn't go so well.



Looks like bro broke it and dropped it.



This guy is an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/YqqzUuZ3IN — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 14, 2025

Vance has since addressed the gaff, joking on X: “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025

Related: Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs policy is based on a book his son-in-law saw on Amazon