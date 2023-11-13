Rishi Sunak has named James Cleverly the new Home Secretary after Suella Braverman was sacked in a brutal reshuffle.

The prime minister had been under increased pressure to move her on after she wrote an article in the Times, published on Thursday.

She criticised what she called “pro-Palestinian mobs”, saying protest scenes were “disturbingly reminiscent” to those seen in Northern Ireland.

She also slammed the Met Police for a “double standard” over their handling of protests.

It later emerged that Downing Street had not signed off on Braverman’s article, thus making it in breach of Ministerial Code.

According to government sources, Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

But sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year.

