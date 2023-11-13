Reaction has started to flood in after Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary over her unauthorised article criticising the way pro-Palestinian protests had been policed.

A No 10 source said the Prime Minister “asked Suella Braverman to leave Government and she has accepted”.

The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

But sacking one of the leading figures on the Tory right could pose difficulties for the Prime Minister as he seeks to get his party united behind him and ready for a general election expected next year.

Reaction to the news has been quick to flood in on social media.

Here’s a taste of how the news has gone down:

#Braverman sacked twice by two different PMs.



One got beaten by a lettuce 🥬 and the other grips on becoming more and more unpopular by the day.



pic.twitter.com/8sNGqx5GcA — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 13, 2023

I have reminded Suella Braverman that being sacked is a lifestyle choice.#SuellaBraverman — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 13, 2023

Braverman gone. She should never have been appointed. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 13, 2023

Never has someone been so unfit for public office as Suella Braverman.



At a time when we need those in Government to bring communities together, she revelled in fanning the flames of division.



The Tories are out of ideas and out of time, there should be a General Election now. https://t.co/QHQZ4nEiE4 — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) November 13, 2023

BREAKING: Suella Braverman has been sacked.



After Saturday’s disorder, Braverman’s position was untenable. Her rhetoric fanned the flames of the far right.



Thank you to the thousands of supporters who signed our petition. https://t.co/YMCpvojObJ — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) November 13, 2023

