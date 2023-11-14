Veteran Tory MP Esther McVey has been given the unofficial title of “minister for common sense” after Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle on Monday.

Officially a minister at the Cabinet Office, the MP for Tatton, in Cheshire, was the most prominent appointment from the right wing of the Conservative Party in a reshuffle that saw that faction’s standard bearer, Suella Braverman, sacked from the Home Office.

Her exact responsibilities have not yet been set out, with new party chairman Richard Holden telling Times Radio she was there to “represent a part of that broad panoply of opinion that the Conservative Party represent”.

Described as a “plain-speaking northerner”, she appears to have been brought in with a brief to tackle “woke” issues in Whitehall.

But not everyone was impressed with the hire.

Taking to Channel 4 News, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg described the appointment as “tokenistic”, questioning what a ‘tsar for wokedom’ even means.

Watch the clip in full below:

“What is a ‘tsar for wokedom’? What does it mean?"



Jacob Rees-Mogg condemns Rishi Sunak's cabinet appointment of Esther McVey as "tokenistic". pic.twitter.com/XWsRmc8Dh7 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 13, 2023

