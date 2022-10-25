Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned as business secretary.

The Tory MP lasted less than seven weeks having been appointed by Liz Truss into the role in September.

BREAK: And so it begins. Just heard that Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned from govt. A close ally of both Johnson and Truss, I’m told his letter has been delivered to the new PM — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 25, 2022

After Truss resigned, he threw his weight behind Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership race, saying the ex-PM is a “winner”.

He subsequently tweeted that he will “support” the leadership of Rishi Sunak.

But he has clearly jumped before he is pushed by announcing his resignation.

Now is the time for party unity and I congratulate @RishiSunak on his victory and will support his leadership. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) October 24, 2022

A source close to Rees-Mogg told the PA news agency: “He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet.

“He’s happy to support the Prime Minister from the backbenches.”

