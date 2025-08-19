Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni appeared to roll her eyes at Donald Trump, just seconds after she’d been speaking to the president.

Meloni was one of several key European leaders who visited Washington on Monday along with Volodymyr Zelensky for talks with Trump about achieving peace in Ukraine.

In news footage shared online, Meloni was caught rolling her eyes, just seconds after Trump made a joke about Italy.

As the leaders sat round a table for discussions, Trump joked that Italian governments “don’t last very long,” with the country having had 68 different administrations since WW2.

He told Meloni: “They don’t last very long. You’ve lasted a long time, you’re gonna be there a long time.”

As the Republican moved on, Meloni was then seen rolling her eyes to the rest of the group.

Someone else suggested she was ‘playing Trump.’