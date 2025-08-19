The words Donald Trump whispered to French President Emmanuel Macron has been revealed after being caught on a hot mic.

The comments came during Trump’s meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as other European leaders, including the UK’s Keir Starmer.

Before the start of the highly-important meeting, Trump appeared to be talking with French leader Macron without realising a microphone was on which picked up his words.

He was heard talking about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as he said: “I think he wants to make a deal for me.

“Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds.”

This comes only a few days after Trump welcomed Putin in Alaska to discuss bringing an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump and Putin failed to come to a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia, however, said that there were “agreements” made.

It was accepted that Ukraine would not be joining Nato anytime soon, however, Russia conceded that the US and its allies could provide “security guarantees” to Ukraine.

Crimea not returning to Ukrainian control was also another thing Trump and Putin agreed on.

Following Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy, there was progress towards eventually reaching a deal, with Zelenskyy accepted to meet Putin at a future point