Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has stated that resolving compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal will not require the involvement of an ITV drama. Addressing the House of Commons, she emphasized the seriousness of the Infected Blood Inquiry and acknowledged the government’s efforts to address the complex issues involved.

The infected blood scandal, widely recognized as one of the gravest treatment disasters in NHS history, resulted in the deaths of thousands of individuals who received blood products contaminated with HIV and hepatitis C during the 1970s and 1980s.

Campaigners, including many who are personally infected and affected by infected blood, gather in Westminster, London, calling for compensation for victims (Victoria Jones/PA)

During the parliamentary session, Ms. Mordaunt responded to calls for expedited justice for victims of various scandals following recent government actions regarding compensation for wrongly convicted subpostmasters, which were prompted by an ITV drama on the subject.

While defending the government’s efforts to resolve “difficult and long-running issues,” Ms. Mordaunt also expressed a commitment to learning lessons from recent events. She assured that there would not be a need for an ITV drama to prompt action in the case of the infected blood scandal.

Dame Diana Johnson, Chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, inquired about the government’s response to the infected blood scandal and suggested that the government release a statement outlining compensation plans based on recommendations from Infected Blood Inquiry Chairman Sir Brian Langstaff.

Ms. Mordaunt responded, “I am confident, and I am in regular touch with the Paymaster General (John Glen), it will not take an ITV drama for us to get this resolved. He is working through what (Dame Diana) will know is some very difficult issues.”

Acknowledging the severity of the Horizon IT scandal, Ms. Mordaunt emphasized that the Infected Blood Inquiry is of a different magnitude. She underlined the government’s determination to ensure justice for those affected by the infected blood scandal and expressed confidence in the Paymaster General’s commitment to delivering a resolution.

Labour MP Florence Eshalomi also raised concerns about “delayed justice” in various scandals, including the Horizon IT scandal, Grenfell, Windrush, and the contaminated blood issue. She called on the government to make progress for victims of these scandals.

Ms. Mordaunt acknowledged the concerns of MPs and pledged to discuss the matter with the Cabinet Office to explore ways to ensure lessons are learned from recent experiences. She highlighted the Cabinet Office’s role in evaluating performance after public inquiries.

