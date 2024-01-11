A man who picked up a Too Good To Go bag from Aldi has left people in stitches after sharing the contents of the bag.

The app is designed to fight food waste, and allows users to pick up food that would otherwise go in the bin from a host of outlets.

From local restaurants to big brands such as Starbucks and Greggs, what you get is usually a mystery, but you can usually grab a whole host of food for a vastly reduced cost.

A bloke named Blair shared the goodies he came out with from his Aldi ‘grocery surprise bag’ on Twitter, now known as X.

Costing him just £3.30, the first item he Korean Style Barbecue Beef rice bowl, which costs £2.69 by itself.

“So here is the Too Good to Go haul,” he said over the video.

“We’ve got a nice Korean Style Barbecue Beef. What else did we go? Oh, we got 36 blocks of cheese!”

Rather understandably, Blair and his buds found the box’s contents hilarious, as you can hear them sniggering in the background of the clip.

“Got a £3.30 too good to go bag from Aldi. I could not have expected this,” he captioned the video.

Got a £3.30 too good to go bag from Aldi. I could not have expected this 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mWzfHA3fGt — Blair (@Blxir) January 10, 2024

