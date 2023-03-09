A GB News viewer was allowed to go on a shocking immigration rant completely uninterrupted this week.

The caller phoned in to discuss the Conservative Party’s latest proposals to stem the number of asylum seekers making the dangerous crossing to the UK over the Channel.

Legislation put forward by the home secretary, Suella Braverman, would mean anyone arriving in Britain in a small boat – or any other unauthorised means – would no longer be able to claim asylum in the UK.

Instead, they would only be eligible for asylum in a “safe” third country, such as Rwanda.

Furthermore, they would receive a lifetime ban on citizenship or re-entry to the UK and could even be thrown in jail for 28 days without recourse for bail or judicial review.

Calling into GB News, one caller said part of the problem is that it’s hard to know which country they have arrived from because “bless them they all look the same”.

She also said a lot of people “slip into the system” and asked: “What are they planning to do with our country?”

Watch the shocking footage below:

Christ almighty. I mean, interrupt her or something. pic.twitter.com/aQLv2oTNIQ — Brendan May (@bmay) March 7, 2023

