Matt Hancock made a glorious return to the social media airwaves yesterday – making not one but two viral soundbites for people to get their teeth stuck into.

The former health secretary kicked the day off by tearing into journalist Lewis Goodall after he was accused of violating his own Covid lockdown regulations during a conversation with anchor Jon Sopel.

“Stop. Stop. Stop. Lewis. Don’t interrupt me. Because I’m going to say something I’d like you to listen to: I’m a human being,” he said.

“Stop. Stop. Stop. Lewis. Don’t interrupt me. Because I’m going to say something I’d like you to listen to…”@matthancock and @lewis_goodall come to blows.



And to make sure people really got the message, he headed to conservative think tank Bright Blue to hammer it home.

Slinging a pint of beer in his hand he said: “Because I’m a normal person …now. I’m not a Conservative MP, right. And, and it’s just like just being normal, like the people who we represent.

“That’s what we need to do. That’s a really good starting point.”

Rumours that he added “I love you, man. No, really. You get me.” before falling asleep with his face in a half-eaten pizza have also been started.

We regrettably cannot confirm nor deny whether they’re true.

