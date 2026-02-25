Democratic Congresswoman Ilham Omar shouted down Donald Trump as he delivered the State of the Union address, accusing him of ‘killing Americans.’

On Tuesday, Trump delivered his State of the Union address at the United States Capitol, setting a new record for the longest speech of its kind in US history.

During his speech, the president claimed it was a “golden age of America” and said “I should be in my third term.”

As predicted, his outlandish comments drew numerous standing ovations from Republicans in attendance whilst the Democrats sat in silence watching on.

However, when Trump turned his attention to immigration, some could no longer hide their fury at his words.

At one point in the speech, Trump said it was “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

After rapturous applause and a standing ovation from his supporters, Trump turned to the Democrats and said they should “be ashamed of yourselves” for not standing.

At this point, Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota heckled Trump, repeatedly shouting “you have killed Americans” at him.

As Omar and Trump shouted over each other, the Democratic representative was joined by colleague Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who said the president should be “ashamed.”

Trump: You should be ashamed of yourself!



Omar: You have killed Americans! You should be ashamed! pic.twitter.com/PhnSCLSOCn — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2026

Omar and Tlaib are members of the “Squad”, an informal group of progressive House Democrats who are more vocal than others in their criticism of Trump.

In a post on social media, Omar said Trump “killed two of my constituents,” in a reference to the shootings Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Donald Trump killed two of my constituents. He is a liar and should be ashamed of himself. pic.twitter.com/Y94PNI2XtQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2026

Elsewhere during Trump’s address, he made a reference to a “third term” as president.

Trump said it has been a “turnaround for the ages” under his leadership, adding that America is “respected again, perhaps like never before.”

“I should be in my third term,” the president added.

This is not the first time Trump has referred to a third term in office.

“So in my first year of the second term,” Donald Trump mused, before adding, “Should be my third term. But strange things happen.”

He and his supporters continue to falsely claim, without evidence, that the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden was rigged against him.

He has also previously suggested he could run again in 2028, despite the Twenty-second Amendment to the United States Constitution, which limits presidents to two terms, per Sky News.