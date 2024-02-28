Iain Dale, a prominent voice on LBC and columnist for The Telegraph, delivered a blistering critique of Lee Anderson amidst the Islamophobia controversy, cautioning the Conservative Party about the repercussions of their association with Anderson.

Describing Anderson as a “serial offender,” Dale suggested that Rishi Sunak’s decision to bring Anderson into the fold was proving to be detrimental for the party’s image.

Anderson faced backlash after refusing to apologise for insinuating that “Islamists” held sway over London Mayor Sadiq Khan, resulting in his removal from the party.

“Dozens of Tory MPs [have] texted me saying you’ve done nothing wrong.”



Lee Anderson tells @GaryGibbonC4 a lot of the Conservative party supports him, after he had the whip removed over comments he made about London Mayor Sadiq Khan. pic.twitter.com/JKluzjPbqy — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 27, 2024

While Sunak defended Anderson’s character, branding him as non-racist and non-Islamophobic, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat’s assertion in parliament contradicted this, stating Anderson’s expulsion was due to “anti-Muslim hatred.”

Remaining unrepentant, Anderson even shifted his stance, criticising the Prime Minister’s handling of the situation during a Channel 5 News interview.

Dale, empathising with British Muslims, condemned Anderson’s remarks as Islamophobic, citing his track record of controversial statements, including his past comments telling asylum seekers to “f-off back to France.”

Expressing disappointment at the support Anderson received from Number 10, Dale cautioned against aligning with problematic figures, stating, “if you sleep with a dog, you tend to get fleas.”

Highlighting the severity of Anderson’s comments, Dale drew a parallel with hypothetical anti-Semitic remarks, suggesting they would have led to swift condemnation.

These were my comments about Lee Anderson on Politics Live this lunchtime. Let’s just say I didn’t sit on the fence. “Is he Islamophobic? If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.” pic.twitter.com/ZQDYE94mzf — Iain Dale ⚒️🇺🇦.🇮🇱 (@IainDale) February 27, 2024

In a separate commentary for the Evening Standard, Sadiq Khan criticised Anderson’s remarks, accusing some Conservatives of exploiting anti-Muslim sentiment for political gain.



