UNISON members have voted to back proportional representation in a move that has been described as a “huge boost” by electoral reform campaigners.

Delegates at the union’s conference voted in favour of a motion calling on UNISON to reject the current first-past-the-post system for electing MPs to the House of Commons and instead embrace PR for future general elections.

Stephen Smellie, a member of UNISON’s NEC, explained that the motion had been passed “after being prioritised by members who then had a free debate and vote”, arguing that “the message from conference is clear”.

“UNISON members are sick of Westminster’s distorting first-past-the-post voting system and want a proportional system that properly reflects the voice of working people,” the UNISON national executive committee member said.

Reaction to the news on social media has been huge, with several people hailing it as a significant step towards an alternative system of voting.

The UNISON motion was passed by a show of hands, with support being such that it didn’t warrant a ‘card vote’.

Other unions such as Unite, ASLEF, the Musicians Union and the TSSA have all adopted pro-electoral reform stances, putting pressure on the Labour Party to do so too.

Breaking news – Unison, one of the UKs largest and most powerful unions, has just voted, today, to support Proportional Representation. This is MASSIVE and means that, her majesty's opposition will almost certainly have to commit to PR at the conference in Sept this year. — West England Bylines 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@WEBylines) June 17, 2022

Related: She said what? Priti Patel goes *full conspiracy* in defence of Rwanda plan