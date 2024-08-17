The next time Nigel Farage rails against the establishment, point him towards his own bank account. Forced to declare his earnings to Parliament this week, the Reform leader has revealed how he’s raking it in from other illustrious side-gigs – irking Carol Vorderman.

How much money does Nigel Farage make from GB News?

Looking at his active roles, you’d be forgiven for forgetting Mr. Farage is an elected MP. The representative for Clacton has faced heavy criticism for the lack of time he has spent in the constituency, prioritising trips to America and media appearances instead.

His, let’s say ‘extra-curricular’ activities top 100 hours a month. Among his additional revenue streams, Nigel Farage makes £4,000 per month from a writing gig at The Telegraph, and has also pocketed £16,000 from his infamous Cameo videos.

However, these are all the smallest of fries compared to what GB News are paying him. His accounts show that the controversial broadcaster is giving him an eye-watering £97,928 EACH MONTH, to present shows and espouse his favourite right-wing talking points.

‘Give your head a wobble’, Carol Vorderman tells Reform voters

Other furnishings to his salary include an £11,000 speaking fee for an upcoming engagement, and a cool £1,5000 for his ‘work’ on Twitter/X – which includes spreading false narratives about the Southport attacker. Needless to say, these figures have sparked a backlash.

Carol Vorderman, the presenter-turned-political-powerhouse, has called our Farage and his colleagues at the Reform Party, casting serious aspersions on their claims that they are the party who oppose the elites. It’s just not going to fly with her – or the rest of us…

“Instantly, Nigel Farage is now the highest-earner in Parliament. And [they say] Reform, the *company* with Farage as majority shareholder, is a party of the people? Give me strength! If you haven’t sussed them yet, then give your head a wobble.” | Carol Vorderman

The many side-quests of Nigel Farage…

Clearing just under £2 million a year, these figures don’t even take into account his MP salary. Nigel Farage is coining it, at a time where the Labour government are considering a clampdown on elected members of the house taking second jobs.