Pro-Palestine activists have took aim a Scottish golf course owned by Donald Trump this weekend, after they defaced buildings and dug-up holes on the green. Messages where also sprayed across the lawns, reading ‘Gaza is not for sale’.

Palestine Action deface Trump’s Scottish golf course in South Ayrshire

The action is a direct response to recent claims made by President Trump, who has been touting Gaza as the next Riviera of the Middle East. He has spoken about the territory being ‘cleared out’, in order make room for a fleet of luxury properties.

The shocking comments have been compared to the same rhetoric seen with ethnic cleansing. Trump also stated that Palestinians would be removed from their homeland to accommodate his scarcely-believable proposals.

Why has Trump’s Scottish golf course been targeted?

Palestine Action, the group behind the acts of vandalism, made it clear that Trump ‘should know his own property is also within reach’. They have also vowed to take part in more protests ‘opposing US-Israeli colonialism’ in the future.

The clubhouse was doused in red paint, and some of the most prestigious holes in golf – including ones used in The Open – were also targeted. Lumps of turf were turned over, and protest slogans were spelled out in 10-foot lettering.

BREAKING: Palestine Action wreck Trump's golf course in Turnberry, Scotland.



"GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE" is sprayed across the lawn and the golf course's holes are dug up.



Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach. pic.twitter.com/ZoH8joHEYi — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 8, 2025

Protest or vandalism? Trump Turnberry less than impressed…

The team at the Scottish golf course have issued a statement in response, blasting the campaign as a ‘childish, criminal act’. Trump Turnberry have vowed not to let the incident impact business, and designated themselves a ‘national treasure’.

“This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business. Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf.” | Trump Turnberry